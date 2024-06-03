DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
About DAVIDsTEA
