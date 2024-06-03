DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

