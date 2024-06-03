DeepOnion Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00084873 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00028525 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012145 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

