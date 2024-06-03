Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.400-7.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.5 billion-$97.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.5 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.81.

NYSE:DELL opened at $139.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.24. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $179.70.

In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,008,829 shares of company stock valued at $671,287,307 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

