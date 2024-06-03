Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.5 billion-$24.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.2 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.400-7.900 EPS.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 17.9 %

DELL stock opened at $139.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,008,829 shares of company stock valued at $671,287,307. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.