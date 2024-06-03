Dero (DERO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,092.79

Dero (DERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Dero has a market cap of $30.73 million and $11,092.79 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00003110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,041.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.83 or 0.00674712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00121110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00042301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00228552 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00061833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00088856 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

