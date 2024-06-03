Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Raised by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $18,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $199.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.08. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

