DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Reaches $189.79 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $189.79 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,560.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.03 or 0.00671104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00120064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00042073 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00063550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00225956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00088445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,048,078,506 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

