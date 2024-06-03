Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $609.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

