Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 392,837 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,162,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $28,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 35.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $164,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 98.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Oscar Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSCR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Oscar Health Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:OSCR opened at $19.96 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.