DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $27,405.08 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.1 %

DOCU stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 152.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,536,000 after buying an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,136,948 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after buying an additional 839,883 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

