Dollar Tree (DLTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLTR stock opened at $117.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

