DouYu International (DOYU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 0.61%.

DouYu International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $320.83 million, a P/E ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 0.89. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.