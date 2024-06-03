DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 43.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

