Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

