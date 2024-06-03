Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Electroneum has a total market cap of $52.73 million and approximately $902,775.83 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001642 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,370,155 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

