Enpro Inc. (NPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 20th

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Enpro has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enpro to earn $8.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $153.26 on Monday. Enpro has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $170.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,094.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.11.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enpro will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.