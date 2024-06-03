Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,250,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 17,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

