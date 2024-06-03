Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Reaches $458.27 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $458.27 billion and approximately $11.86 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,814.29 or 0.05524651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00052165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,145,551 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

