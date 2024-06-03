Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Performance
Evogene stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.47.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- About the Markup Calculator
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.