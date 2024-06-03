Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

Evogene stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

