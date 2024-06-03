Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222,957 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Exxon Mobil worth $586,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 177,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 184,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.90 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $460.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

