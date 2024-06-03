FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $404.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.71 and a 200-day moving average of $453.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.96 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $437.67.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

