Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,824,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,756,000 after purchasing an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $311.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.03.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

