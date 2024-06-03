Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 3,354 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $124.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average is $122.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

