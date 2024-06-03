Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 6,450 Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Separately, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $55.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 million, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.69. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

