Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

