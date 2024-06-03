Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $310,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CAG opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.