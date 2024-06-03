Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $312,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,906,000 after purchasing an additional 794,626 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 533,590 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,721,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $99.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

