Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $354,000 in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.40 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

