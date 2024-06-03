Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $394,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,843,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,597,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,660 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,728,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,436,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,468,000 after acquiring an additional 688,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,137,000 after acquiring an additional 644,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $92.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

