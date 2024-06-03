Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $358,000 Investment in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $22.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

