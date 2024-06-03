Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $363,000 Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,506.0% during the fourth quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FPE opened at $17.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

