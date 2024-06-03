Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IXN stock opened at $76.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $78.90.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

