Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $980.16 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $945.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $921.80. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

