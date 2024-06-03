Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 8,872 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS BDEC opened at $41.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.