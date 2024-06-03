Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 8,872 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.4 %
BATS BDEC opened at $41.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
