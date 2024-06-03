Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $315,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of HRB opened at $49.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

