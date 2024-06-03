Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $353,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,199,000.

XRLV stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

