Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $353,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,199,000.
Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
XRLV stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14.
About Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Unusual Trading Volume Could Bring Breakouts in These 3 Names
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- From Discount to Discretionary: A Retail Sector Pulse Check
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.