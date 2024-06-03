Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,008,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $185.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.93. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $189.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

