Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,336,000 after buying an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,492,000 after buying an additional 54,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,410,000 after buying an additional 129,179 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,995,000 after buying an additional 140,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,750,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,222,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $81.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

