Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of Investar worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Investar alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Investar by 23.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Stock Up 0.8 %

ISTR opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Investar Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Investar Announces Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISTR shares. StockNews.com cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISTR

About Investar

(Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.