Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,682,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $137.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.71. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $154.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock worth $587,520. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCC

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.