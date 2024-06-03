Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 25,488 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Hologic by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 235,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 62,337 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 251.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

