FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

