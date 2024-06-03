Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ HTOO opened at $1.23 on Monday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

