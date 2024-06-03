GAP (NYSE:GPS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. GAP traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 79559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KGI Securities increased their target price on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.51.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $274,314.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $274,314.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in GAP by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 91,151 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GAP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of GAP by 90.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in GAP by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. GAP’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

