Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gartner alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $419.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,535. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.