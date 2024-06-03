GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GEN Restaurant Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors 552 4819 6295 321 2.53

Profitability

GEN Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.29%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 5.95%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43% GEN Restaurant Group Competitors -8.92% -451.00% -5.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million $8.41 million 61.83 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors $2.14 billion $247.82 million 31.81

GEN Restaurant Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

