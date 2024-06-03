General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 1-Year High at $302.26

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $302.26 and last traded at $302.26, with a volume of 5082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $1,472,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

