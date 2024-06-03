Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Genesco also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-1.00 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

GCO opened at $28.50 on Monday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

