George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) versus Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Loblaw Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of George Weston shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Loblaw Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. George Weston pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Loblaw Companies pays out -438.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. George Weston pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -510.70 George Weston $44.54 billion 0.42 $1.14 billion $6.99 20.27

This table compares Loblaw Companies and George Weston’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Loblaw Companies. Loblaw Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than George Weston, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Loblaw Companies and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A George Weston 2.20% 11.14% 3.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Loblaw Companies and George Weston, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loblaw Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A George Weston 0 0 0 0 N/A

Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.03%. George Weston has a consensus price target of $121.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.37%. Given George Weston’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe George Weston is more favorable than Loblaw Companies.

Summary

George Weston beats Loblaw Companies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, health care services, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum loyalty program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. The company offers PC Health app. It provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited operates as a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. This segment also offers credit card and other banking services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, manages, and develops retail commercial and residential properties, leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, and mixed-use and residential assets. It markets its products under the Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh, President's Choice Bank, no name, Farmer's Market, T&T, Life Brand, and PC Optimum brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.