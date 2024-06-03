Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GPN opened at $101.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.48.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

